Apple vs Qualcomm, the saga continues: new defeat for Apple

The US Supreme Court denied Apple’s request to further investigate a case related to two Qualcomm patents for energy-saving technologies. The two giants, we recall, have argued for years over issues relating to licenses, patents and related costs in 5G network technologies, which have given rise to various “secondary causes”, so to speak.

This, specifically, was brought by Qualcomm in 2017: the US chipmaker accused Apple of violations for a total of six patents and feared the possibility of stopping the marketing of the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch in the United States (obviously unrealistic request, instead of which one is generally “satisfied” with a nice check with many zeros).

As we know, in 2019 the two sides decided to make peace and signed a licensing agreement valid for five years; however, the clauses included the possibility of continuing a legal dispute in the US Patent Office court. In that case, Apple tried to have two Qualcomm patents invalidated, but lost. Last year, the federal court rejected an appeal from Apple on the 2019 deal: Cupertino lawyers argued that paying for licenses and the risk of a new complaint were valid reasons for a review.