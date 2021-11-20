Apple vs Meta: the battleground shifts to AR, wearables and home automation

The clash between Apple and Meta – formerly Facebook – is taking place, to date, exclusively in the field of privacy and personal data management, especially since the Cupertino company implemented its new policies that have had a devastating effect on the revenues generated by social networks.
However, it seems that the battlefield could soon expand, at least according to what emerges from the latest newsletter Power On from Mark Gurman. According to the Bloomberg reporter, in fact, Apple and Meta are soon destined to clash in many other sectors, starting right from the augmented reality. We know that Meta is developing a new viewer called Project Cambria, which should represent the real gateway to the metaverse, and it is also known that Apple has also been making a very similar product for some time now.
Obviously the products themselves will not be in direct competition with each other, but it is probable that the proposed experiences will present themselves as alternatives to each other; on the one hand we will find Facebook with its very first version of the Metaverse, while on the other the Apple suite which inevitably will have to offer a series of AR experiences able to rival those of Meta.
Beyond that, Gurman points out that Meta is also working on a wearable – specifically one smartwatch with health monitoring and communication functions – which will clash with Apple Watch, while Apple is preparing to renew its commitment to the smart home with a device equipped with set-top box and integrated speaker functionality as well as one with a display that will rival the Portal.
Gurman argues that in the future Apple and Meta will find themselves embarking on a path that will lead them to an inevitable clash in all these fields: considering that already now there is no good blood between the two companies, it will be interesting to find out what will happen when this happens.