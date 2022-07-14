HomeTech GiantsAppleApple vs Ericsson: the SEP patents acquired by Intel come out

Apple vs Ericsson: the SEP patents acquired by Intel come out

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
819262.jpeg
819262.jpeg
- Advertisement -

There legal battle between Apple and Ericsson is enriched with a new episode. This time it is Apple to sue Ericsson, and it is the first time that this occurs on the basis of a violation (so far alleged) of a SEP patentthat is Standard Essential Patent or relative to an essential standard. It is the first time because Apple usually works on already existing technologies, it does not generate them. But the acquisition of the Intel’s smartphone modem division of 2019 allowed him to get hold of some SEP patents.

fosspatents.com reports that the procedure for the SEP patent on 4G / LTE technology has been entrusted to Munich Regional Court I, which in turn assigned it to the twenty-first civil section headed by Dr. Georg Werner. The dollars spent by Apple to purchase the essential patents of Intel’s modem division (millions of dollars, we assume) are therefore yielding a important counter-offensive in the Ericsson affair, since it is with the SEPs that Apple can really scare the Swedish multinational.

[mb_related_posts1]
THE COUNTERFEIT FOLLOWS THE IPHONE AND IPAD BAN IN COLOMBIA

Since SEPs are, in other words, those essential for the creation of a product, the violation of one of them can determine the blocking of the sales of that product. That’s what has already happened second fosspatents.com to Apple in Colombiawhere Ericsson’s legal action should lead to the blocking of sales of iPhones and iPads with 5G connectivity, therefore, among others, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPad Pro, and it is possible that the ban can be extended to other countries causing an even more important economic damage for the Apple.

5G will hit more Apple devices in 2020 and not just the iPhone 12

Now, however, Apple, by bringing into play the SEPs acquired by Intel, has shown that it has an important tool to face Ericsson in an incisive way, and the fact that it has chosen to turn to the Munich Regional Court I is indicative of Apple’s determination: Munich, writes fosspatents.comis “the number one hotspot in the world”. The first hearing was set for February 15, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

‘Wake-up call’: EU Ombudsman finds Commission guilty of maladministration over Pfizer texts

The EU's watchdog on Thursday criticised the Commission's handling of a request for the...
Android

The great trick to copy and paste text from your Android mobile to Windows and vice versa

Copy on Windows, paste on Android. Copy on Android, paste on...
Social Networks

Twitter is down: the social network does not work

The social network Twitter, which in recent days has been on everyone's lips due...
Apps

The best calendar apps for your mobile

Both Android and iOS have their own calendar, somewhat basic, but useful. For...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.