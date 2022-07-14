Apple vs Ericsson: the SEP patents acquired by Intel come out

There legal battle between Apple and Ericsson is enriched with a new episode. This time it is Apple to sue Ericsson, and it is the first time that this occurs on the basis of a violation (so far alleged) of a SEP patentthat is Standard Essential Patent or relative to an essential standard. It is the first time because Apple usually works on already existing technologies, it does not generate them. But the acquisition of the Intel’s smartphone modem division of 2019 allowed him to get hold of some SEP patents.

fosspatents.com reports that the procedure for the SEP patent on 4G / LTE technology has been entrusted to Munich Regional Court I, which in turn assigned it to the twenty-first civil section headed by Dr. Georg Werner. The dollars spent by Apple to purchase the essential patents of Intel’s modem division (millions of dollars, we assume) are therefore yielding a important counter-offensive in the Ericsson affair, since it is with the SEPs that Apple can really scare the Swedish multinational.

