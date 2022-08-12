Apple vs Epic Games, the appeal is set for October: will it be the final battle?

The verdict that last September sanctioned the conclusion of the legal clash between and Epic Games did not leave either of the two contenders happy, since both Epic and Apple have filed an against the decision of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who at the time granted only a partial victory to Tim Sweeney’s house, however forcing it to pay the fines resulting from the violation of the agreements made with Tim Cook’s company.

THE APPEAL IS AT THE DOORS

According to what emerged from Foss Patents, the appeal sentence has ly been fixed and will be held on October 21 in San Francisco by the Ninth Court. On this occasion both Apple and Epic will have 20 minutes of time to give their arguments orallybut it seems that there may also be additional interventions by the antitrust section of the Department of Justice and a representative of a group of 35 attorneys general (practically all sided with Epic).

According to the first reconstructions, it is very likely that Apple will lose the appealsince the decisions made by Judge Rogers were deemed unreliable and full of errors, including a completely wrong calculation that basically led her to deny Apple’s monopoly on the iPhone based only on market data for smartphones and operating systems, without considering that no iPhone is distributed without iOS.

To find out if this will be the final piece of the legal we will have to wait until October 21st, but it is likely that the clash between the two companies will not end there, despite the fact that in recent times the Cupertino house has begun to open up to the issue of external payments to the App Store.