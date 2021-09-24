Apple vs Epic Games, resounding victory for the App Store

In February Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, denounced Apple for monopoly policies. Seven months later there is already a sentence handed down by a judge. And the sentence in the Apple vs Epic Games litigation, according to the company of the bitten apple supposes a resounding victory for the App Store.
And what did Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers say? Basically has ruled in favor of Apple. And although the company itself considers sentence a resounding victory for the App Store, analyzing all the pages it is possible that neither Apple nor Epic Games are happy.
Epic Games must financially compensate Apple with 30% of the income between August 2020 and the trial
The ruling in favor of Apple implies that Epic Games must pay 30% of the 12 million dollars that the Fortnite developer obtained between August and October 2020 and the same percentage of the income between November and the trial, but with interest.
But despite this theoretical victory, the judge has established that Apple violates antitrust law on the App Store, even though the company is not a monopoly.