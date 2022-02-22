Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple VR/AR headsets reach the next stage: Engineering Validation

By: Brian Adam

Date:

headphone tests Apple VR/AR finally reach the next stage of engineering validation (EVT)after having passed the prototype stage.

Apple VR/AR Headset: Background

It is a product called “Apple mask”similar in shape to standard goggles, but with a built-in AR display overlay.

We expect a mixed reality viewer, which combines virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Its different stages of development

The design and testing process Manzana is, of course, a closely guarded secret.

However, we know What does the company prefer to do? non-functional physical mockups as a first stageto get a more concrete idea of ​​what the different form factors would look and feel like.

While in turn, other teams will work on its functionality, starting with basic versions and moving on to more complete prototypes.

Once the prototype is ready, the next stage is the test of “engineering validation” or “EVT” (Engineering Validation Test).

This is the point where the company produces a very small series of devices that have both the functionality and appearance of the final product.

There may be multiple iterations of this stage, known as TVS 1, EVT 2etc.

Apple AR headset tests come to EVT 2.

According to reports, Manzana performed its validation and second phase engineering test (EVT2) for its first AR headset, which is expected to debut at end of 2022.

There are two other final stages to which the headphones Apple VR/AR they have not arrived yet:

after the stage EVTcomes the test “design validation” (DVT, Design Validation Test)which aims to perfect the production process to ensure that both functional and aesthetic requirements are met.

This is also the point where the robustness of the design is tested, with drop tests, immersion in water, etc.

And finally, the last stage before mass production, is the testing of “production validation” (PVT, Production Validation Test)which is low-volume production to ensure the manufacturing process works as expected.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

