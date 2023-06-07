Apple Vision Pro will have virtual keyboard, eye tracking, gestures and voice commands for input

- Advertisement -

The Apple Vision Pro, the manufacturer’s first mixed reality headset, promises the most immersive movie, series and game experience in its entire portfolio. A doubt that fans of the brand had before its official presentation was how its content would be controlled, and big tech confirmed that users will have access to several input methods. Mixed reality glasses will offer gesture commands, voice, eye tracking and a virtual keyboard, allowing users to have different ways of interacting with the content — be it a game or a productivity application. In addition, it will be possible to connect input devices to the Vision Pro via Bluetooth.

There are some drawbacks to using virtual input methods in Vision Pro. As noted on the website WCCFTech, the absence of haptic feedback can make the keyboard experience less convenient, after all, it will not be possible to feel the vibration of a physical object in your hands. Rivals often offer a physical device for this. The mixed reality glasses run the visionOS operating system, which has an iPhone-like user interface. The virtual keyboard shown during the Vision Pro presentation at WWDC 2023 will feature a microphone button similar to that of iOS, which will certainly be a way to enter text through dictation.

In the same vein, Siri will answer the user’s voice commands that will allow opening and closing applications, playing music, searching the web and much more. But for those who do not dispense with more conventional methods, it will be possible to connect an iPhone or a physical keyboard with Bluetooth to type in Vision Pro. Being a “first generation” product, it is natural that there are several gaps that still need to be filled by Apple, and this should include an increase in external battery life and support for new types of content, in addition, of course, of a reduction in the price of the glasses, which will be sold for US$ 3,499 (about R$ 17 thousand) in 2024.

