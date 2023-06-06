Apple Vision Pro, some more details on power supply and Optic ID

As was to be expected, a few more details emerged close to the presentation of Apple Vision Pro that are worth exploring separately. We have seen that some lucky ones have had the opportunity to personally try the device, and Apple itself has provided some clarifications on various unclear aspects of the product – although, of course, we will have to wait for the actual marketing to get a 100% complete picture. In any case, let’s start with the food.

APPLE VISION PRO: POWER AND AUTONOMY

As told by the Apple during the presentation, Vision Pro relies on an external battery pack. The capacity of the latter is unknown, but the declared autonomy of the device is two hours. The battery connects to the viewer via a proprietary magnetic cable that you can disconnect (who knows if Apple will use the MagSafe brand here too?). The interesting detail is that the battery pack is more than just a battery: it also includes a USB-C port, which allows you to recharge the battery pack itself. If you want to power the viewer with the mains, you need to keep the battery pack connected and connect a traditional USB-C power supply to it in cascade (or another device, such as a Mac, with Power Delivery).

This means that, at least at the moment, you can’t just replace the Vision Pro’s power bank with a bigger one – even if a second can of course be connected in cascade. It is currently unclear whether Apple will offer this opportunity to third-party accessory manufacturers by sharing connector specifications. It’s still not even fully clear whether the cable is just transferring power or if there’s data as well; since it is a Type-C it is natural to think of the second hypothesis, but there are no absolute confirmations.