Apple Vision Pro: See how the new AR/VR headset compares to the Meta Quest Pro, PS VR2 and more

Apple presented the Vision Pro as its first bet on the virtual and augmented reality (AR and VR) glasses market, and although it is a unique product in different aspects, it is undeniable that the headset will face strong competitors in the segment — each with different strengths and weaknesses. To facilitate your personal choice of the best virtual and augmented reality headset, TechSmart has prepared a comparison that covers the differences of the Apple Vision Pro in relation to its biggest rivals in the market, including Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 2, Sony PlayStation VR2, Valve Index, HTC Vive XR Elite and PICO 4.

Meta Quest 3 will not be included in this comparison due to the lack of specifications about its hardware, but the company promises to provide more details soon. Next, check out the pros and cons of each AR and VR headset. You can take a shortcut to your category of interest from the links below: screen and design

Performance, battery and software

control and entry

Prices

screen and design

Each augmented and virtual reality headset has a different proposal, so it is important to note that the models may have optimizations for specific applications, such as immersive games or professional use. The Vision Pro has the highest resolution among the models in the comparison, offering a screen with “a resolution greater than a 4K TV in each eye”, according to the manufacturer itself, which means that the accessory displays more than 23 million pixels. This dot density is enabled by the advantageous Micro OLED technology.

Apple has not yet reported other details of the Vision Pro, so at the moment the most fluid screen belongs to the Valve Index, a virtual reality headset focused on games with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2, in the same niche, have 120Hz screens. The Vive XR Elite and PICO 4 are at a disadvantage at 90 Hz. Designed for collaborative professional applications and connected experiences, Meta Quest Pro does not benefit from a high refresh rate, but has more powerful hardware. Check out more details below.

Performance, battery and software

Unlike rivals, the PlayStation VR2 and Valve Index are not standalone glasses. Sony’s headset requires a PlayStation 5, while the Valve Index must be connected to Windows or Linux. The other accessories are equipped with their own processors and operating systems to run their applications. In this sense, the Apple Vision Pro stands out for having two processors. The M2 is already a well-known platform in Apple notebooks and desktops, but what draws attention is the R1, an unprecedented chip designed by Apple that processes the spatial data recorded by the headset’s 12 tracking cameras.

Meta Quest Pro also excels at utilizing 10 advanced sensors for MR color blending, eye tracking, head movement, and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). All models have a 6DoF positioning system, which guarantees freedom of movement in six axes. What’s new for Chromebooks focused on the next school year Apple says the Vision Pro will have applications ranging from being used by creative professionals to immersive experiences with Disney Plus. Its compatibility with games is not detailed yet, so Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive XR Elite and PICO 4 are ideal options for those who want to play on a standalone device. Still in terms of games, PS VR2 and Valve Index have the most extensive game catalogs because they have access to some of the most popular platforms among game developers — PlayStation 5 and Windows, respectively.

control and entry

We recently talked about how the Apple Vision Pro will be a virtual input-focused headset, so it won’t be sold with special controllers or other such accessories. Instead, the system will offer gesture and voice commands, in addition to supporting a virtual keyboard that may not be as convenient for users’ productivity. Quest Pro and Quest 2 feature controllers equipped with cameras that detect motion and provide haptic feedback to ensure an even more realistic experience in games and other applications. You can also connect a compatible physical wireless keyboard for easier typing in the operating system.

Famous for the haptic feedback mechanisms built into the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, Sony also brought the technology to the PS VR2’s VR2 Sense controllers, as well as implementing a trigger effect on the R2 and L2 buttons. If the controller is charging, all mixed reality glasses standalone — that is, that do not depend on an external device to function — support hand tracking, allowing interactions with the operating system and compatible applications.

Prices

The Apple Vision Pro, surprisingly or not, is the most expensive product among all the models mentioned in the text, costing almost three times more than the Vive XR Elite. The surprises that visionOS and the potential of the sensor suite of Apple’s first AR/VR headset can offer are only to be revealed with its launch in 2024. In the meantime, compare the prices of each headset mentioned: Apple Vision Pro: $3,499 (about BRL 17 thousand)

(about BRL 17 thousand) Meta Quest Pro: $899 (about BRL 4,429)

(about BRL 4,429) Meta Quest 2: from $299 (about BRL 1,479)

(about BRL 1,479) Meta Quest 3: from $499 (about BRL 2,459)

(about BRL 2,459) PS VR2: $549 (about BRL 2,709)

(about BRL 2,709) Valve Index: $999 (about BRL 4,919)

(about BRL 4,919) HTC Vive XR Elite: $1,099 (about BRL 5,410)

(about BRL 5,410) PEAK 4: from €429 (about BRL 2,259) What did you think of the comparison? Missing a model? Comment below! Huge Galaxy S23 deal at Xfinity offers up to $800 off and a cheap unlimited plan

See more!