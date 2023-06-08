Apple Vision Pro headset will support Final Cut from launch

O final cut app will be available on apple vision pro since its launch on the market. At least, that’s what the filmmaker claims. Matti Haapoja, which was able to gain access to the device during the WWDC held by apple earlier this week. According to him, the device will completely change this area.
According to Haapoja, the content creation sector will also undergo major changes thanks to the new headset from the Cupertino giant. Currently, the audiovisual professional has more than 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and shared his experience with the product in a series of tweets.
I would pay sooooo much more money than $3499 to be able to relive important moments and experiences later in life.
Absolutely mind blown.
— Matti Haapoja (@MattiHaapoja) June 6, 2023
Despite this, Haapoja did not reveal whether he used the Vision Pro as an external monitor with a Mac or if he used Final Cut in a proprietary version made for the system of the mixed reality device. Still, it is speculated that the device has an adapted variant of the one that currently exists for the iPad.
Even the video editing application has recently arrived for Apple tablets and despite some limitations, it has support for gestures and even Pencil. However, if the headset version is indeed an adaptation, it can deal with the same problems.
Anyway, the experience of using such software on an augmented/virtual reality headset can be very interesting for the content creation category. Details, in turn, should only be revealed when the product begins to be sold officially.