Apple Vision Pro headset will support Final Cut from launch

O final cut app will be available on apple vision pro since its launch on the market. At least, that’s what the filmmaker claims. Matti Haapoja, which was able to gain access to the device during the WWDC held by apple earlier this week. According to him, the device will completely change this area.

According to Haapoja, the content creation sector will also undergo major changes thanks to the new headset from the Cupertino giant. Currently, the audiovisual professional has more than 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and shared his experience with the product in a series of tweets.