Apple Vision Pro: headset features R1 chip that processes input from 12 cameras

Apple’s device, which will be released in early 2024, combines overlays of virtual elements in the user’s environment with very high precision. In the case of the M2 chip, basic workflow and power saving operations are provided by it.

Result of many comments even after the official announcement, the Apple Vision Pro brings a combination of innovations and one of the highlights is the R1 chip (the device combines two mechanisms), which is what ensures that the headset processes all spatial inputs in the time.

The R1 chip “processes inputs from 12 cameras, five sensors and six microphones” in 12 milliseconds, according to a statement from Apple. The company equipped the device with the TrueDepth camera system and a LiDAR sensor to understand three-dimensional space around users. Along with the M2, the R1 chip also offers features such as immersive environments, which allow users to control the level of immersion in AR with the Digital Crown, spatial FaceTime and new app experiences.

Because of its high precision, the chip should be able to follow the users’ head and eye movements with negligible delay, reducing the chances of discomfort.

The only disadvantage so far, but still in the theoretical field, is that the combination of two chipsets may require a higher power consumption and also a better thermal dissipation. Apple promises up to two hours of use with the external battery, but this can be a hindrance, as the device must be used to follow sporting events and movies.

