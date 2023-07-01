Apple Vision Pro gets more accessories from famous iPhone case maker

- Advertisement -

New accessories for Vision Pro from the apple were revealed this week. The items were advertised by CASETIFY through its sub-brand, called Bounce Vision. Among the new products launched are protective cases for the device’s external monitor and a headband that is attached to the headset’s owner’s head. The company also introduced neck straps and eye pads. It is worth remembering that the company BandWerk took advantage of the hype of the device and announced accessories for it earlier this month. As for the CASETiFY items, she commented on the releases via a statement:

CASETiFY’s Bounce Vision Collection offers professional-grade drop protection while still remaining stylish and fashionable. Customers can choose custom color combinations, preferred patterns, textures and more, and can even add their own personal touch by uploading their own designs or photos.





The Vision Pro, in turn, follows as a highlight and one of the most recent news referred to the area of ​​​​use of the device, which will be smaller compared to rivals PS VR2 and Oculus Quest. In this sense, it is speculated that the product will allow interaction with objects in AR in an area of ​​1.5 meters around the user. This mixed reality headset from Apple has specifications that include the implementation of 12 optical cameras, M2 chip, 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E support. In addition, it has an R1 chip that is responsible for mapping all the sensors of the device.