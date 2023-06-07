Apple Vision Pro: First third-party headset accessory announced

- Advertisement -

the launch of apple vision pro happened earlier this week, but the first third-party accessory has already been announced. In that sense, the company BandWerk is taking advantage of the hype around the augmented and virtual reality headset to launch a head strap. In general, the product follows the line of other items made by the brand for Apple devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirTag and AirPods. That is, it is made of high-quality Italian leather and will be produced in Germany. In addition, it will be available in 5 different colors: brown, cream, grey/orange, black and grey.

The standard version that will be sold by Apple will have this piece made with fabric, something that serves to provide greater comfort to users while using the Vision Pro. The BandWerk accessory, in turn, requires extra care in handling due to the material being leather. - Advertisement - The accessory package also includes a Light Seal, which is the piece that fits behind the lens. In addition, it is made of fabric and will arrive in the same color to be chosen by the user.