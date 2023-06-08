Apple Vision Pro: displays exceed 90Hz refresh rate

In publicity materials, Apple has stated that each mounted micro-OLED display exceeds 4K resolution, with a total of 23 million pixels. However, it does not refer to “ProMotion” or mention the refresh rate of these panels , except to state that overall system latency is around 12 milliseconds. Thankfully, a few details emerged during a developer session.

The announcement of the Vision Pro viewer was certainly impressive, however, as per Apple tradition, rather scarce in terms of technical specifications, partly because the device is not yet final and there are at least six months left before it is available for sale, partly because the The company doesn’t often mention many of the technical specifications when presenting them.

An Apple executive reported during the ‘Optimize app power and performance for spatial reality’ session that display refresh rate is “usually 90 frames per second“. We will therefore be faced with dynamic management of Hz. We know that 120 Hz is reached on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro and that 90Hz is generally considered the minimum recommended for virtual reality experiences, since it is a high enough value for the human brain, such as to make each animation realistic and convincing.

However, the Apple Vision Pro display system can actually run faster than 90Hz in some cases. For example, when watching cinematic content at 24 frames per second, the display will increase the refresh rate to 96Hz, thus reducing the effect of frame flickering. This is similar to the way ProMotion displays on the iPhone and iPad dynamically adjust to the content being viewed. Some VR headsets currently on the market can go up to 144Hz, but of course no other headset can handle as many pixels as the Vision Pro.