Apple Vision Pro: Caviar unveils $40,000 gold headphones, as if they weren’t expensive enough already

It was only a matter of time before Caviar released an even more luxurious version of the Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s mixed reality headset. With a fully gold-plated visor, the beast costs a whopping $40,000. A product that is certainly aimed at those who did not find the helmet quite expensive.

When Apple announced its Vision Pro at the last WWDC conference, almost everyone remembered only one piece of information: its price. It’s hard to blame them, the brand’s first mixed reality headset costing the modest sum of $3499. Never mind, Caviar thought, it’s definitely worth offering an even more expensive version.

The manufacturer is of course not at his first attempt, this one regularly marketing limited editions of high-tech products at prices defying reason. Between a Galaxy S22 at 6300 € and a PS5 at 1.5 million euros, the price range is relatively wide, but we can generally guess quite easily which product Caviar will turn to to add expensive accessories.

Caviar will sell a very expensive Apple Vision Pro, it was to be expected

It is therefore not really a surprise to see the manufacturer promoting an Apple Vision Pro, a device which is already aimed at an affluent clientele, to which it has added its usual list of coquetry. The visor is of course in 18k gold, while the headband is made from Connolly leather. According to tipter Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, only 24 pieces will be released.

It remains to give the price. It will be necessary to count $39,990, or 36,860 euros, to get this slightly flashy helmet. The opportunity to recall that the additions made by Caviar are purely cosmetic and that no new functionality is offered within its products. This edition will be launched on the market in 2024, without a specific date for the moment. Enough to give you the time to put a little (a lot) of money aside to offer it to you.