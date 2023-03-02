Apple viewer with Continuity function: a glance is enough to move mail or music

The name already appears quite eloquent, it remains only to understand whether the solutions hypothesized in the documentation will actually be implemented already on the incoming device or if instead they are features destined to be explored perhaps for a debut later in time, in a generation next one.

The Apple viewer will take advantage of the Continuity feature allowing the wearer to switch from the real world to the virtual one and vice versa without interruption . It is inferred from a patent deposited by the Cupertino company and published by the European Patent Office named Multi-Device Continuity for use with Extended Reality (XR) Systems.

PATENT TECHNOLOGY: USE CASES

Implementations of this technology provide seamless transfer of change and/or control between various devices in an extended reality system. The extended reality system includes at least one device that can determine the locations of other devices in the system. This device may manage the continuous transfer of control between other devices in the system in response to user inputs based on three-dimensional location and/or it may manage the continuous transfer of control between one or more of the other devices and the device itself.

The patent shows different use cases: rather eloquent the one in which the user who wears the viewer receives an email on the iPhone display and with a wave of the hand or a shift of the gaze transfers it to a virtual floating display managing it with the movement of the fingers. Even more effective is the ability to always move only with a glance playing a piece of music from your smartphone to a HomePod, transferring it with your eyes. And the concept of extended reality underlined (and wanted) by Apple is even clearer when the user add virtual windows next to the (real) screen of a Mac.

We know that Apple’s extended reality viewer will be based on xrOS and that it won’t require an iPhone to work, not even for the initial configuration. Interaction with virtual objects will take place with eye, hand and finger gestures. It is not yet clear when it will be time for its debut: Bloomberg reports an announcement at WWDC, if not sooner, and there’s also talk of a cheaper version on the way.