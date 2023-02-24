Apple viewer, Pegatron abandons; takes over Luxshare | Rumor

It seems that there is a change in the supply chain regarding the first generation Apple virtual reality headset: Pegatron will be succeeded by Luxshare ICT, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Formally, for the passage of the “baton” the two companies would have established a joint venture, called Luxcaseict and led by Luxshare; Apple expects this to speed up the process of reducing the cost of the headset.

Luxcaseict’s profit will also be reflected in Pegatron, given that it owns stakes, but at the same time it means that the giant is gradually throwing in the towel on Apple’s VR/AR initiative. As for Luxshare, the investment is unlikely to bear fruit in the short term: initial shipments of the headset are expected to be very low, so it is possible that it will be manufactured at cost or at a loss. According to the source, it is a strategic move for Luxshare – partly to curry favor with Apple and accumulate orders for this and next year, partly in the hope of becoming the trusted supplier in a product line that is expected to grow and expand.