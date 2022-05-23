Apple viewer, other background: we thought of M1 Ultra, plan changed during construction

Apple’s mixed reality headset appears to have entered his hot phase, the one that will lead it to reveal itself, at least partially, within a few months. The rumors are convinced of this, and in support of a quick presentation there would be the close look that was offered to the Board of Directors a few days ago, in the presence of CEO Tim Cook and the other eight members.

Waiting for news on when we too can get a taste (already at WWDC on June 6?), The Information is back on background which led to the final implantation of the product, revealing others compared to those of the past few days. One of the main knots that the management would have found to solve concerns the basic concept: a viewer with all the necessary hardware inside it, therefore stand aloneor one to combine with a base, with one standmore bulky and binding but at the same time by higher performance?