Apple viewer, other background: we thought of M1 Ultra, plan changed during construction

Apple’s mixed reality headset appears to have entered his hot phase, the one that will lead it to reveal itself, at least partially, within a few months. The rumors are convinced of this, and in support of a quick presentation there would be the close look that was offered to the Board of Directors a few days ago, in the presence of CEO Tim Cook and the other eight members.
Waiting for news on when we too can get a taste (already at WWDC on June 6?), The Information is back on background which led to the final implantation of the product, revealing others compared to those of the past few days. One of the main knots that the management would have found to solve concerns the basic concept: a viewer with all the necessary hardware inside it, therefore stand aloneor one to combine with a base, with one standmore bulky and binding but at the same time by higher performance?
The reference man for virtual and augmented reality projects, Mike Rockwell, according to rumors, if he could have chosen alone he would have taken the second path, putting inside the powerful M1 Ultra chip, to be clear what animates the Mac Studio for over 2,000 euros. In the end, the first solution was decided, but the change of course would not have been at no cost for the development path. The Information has explained:
At the time of making the decision, the different chips of the device had already been in development for several years, so it was unthinkable to go back to the design table to create, for example, a single chip capable of managing all the activities of the viewer. […] Other headaches for the engineers came from the hardware and algorithm management of the 14 integrated cameras.
In short, Apple should have taken measures on various issues that have ended up giving an identity to the product that we will see on the market. When we will see it is not yet clear. As we said at the beginning, those who are well informed are betting on a presentation, or at least a taste of what will be, by the end of the year, while for the effective availability on the market it will probably be necessary wait for 2023 forwarded.