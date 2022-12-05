Apple viewer, new delay: shipments not before the second half of 2023 | Rumor

Apparently there is a further delay for Apple’s augmented/virtual reality headset: according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple encountered unexpected software problems that forced it to postpone the first shipments to second half of 2023, whereas previously the second quarter was expected. Naturally, it is first of all a very indicative estimate – at best it means three months, at worst nine; secondly, provisional, because we cannot rule out the emergence of further unforeseen events, or that the timescale assumed to resolve the software problems is not sufficient.

Kuo, who generally obtains his information thanks to contacts in the intricate network of suppliers of Apple and beyond, argues that the postponement is now a decided thing. Suppliers are still expected to start production of the components in the first half of the year, but it is safe to assume that in the very short term they could find themselves in a bit of difficulty. Inevitably, estimates for total units of headsets shipped in the whole of 2023 are down: from 800,000~1.2 million units to less than 500,000.