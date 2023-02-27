5G News
Apple viewer, iPhone not even required for initial setup

Apple viewer, iPhone not even required for initial setup

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
A few days after Ming-Chi Kuo’s leaks about suppliers and manufacturers, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg adds some detail to the Apple viewer topic. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, the journalist delves into more on‘software/functional aspect of the device, and particularly interesting news is that you won’t need an iPhone to use it.

Pairing with third-party devices, often smartphones, is a rather common practice with regard to VR viewers; and in general we can say that when this becomes necessary, especially in the world of wearables, Apple tends to try to keep everything “in house” (think, for example, of the Apple Watch, in fact only compatible with iOS, or the AirPods, which also work with Android but some features are iOS prerogative). In reality, it was always imagined that the viewer would be stand-alone, but the use of the iPhone was expected at least for the initial setup; instead Apple aims to do without it even in that phase.

So how do you enter passwords, iCloud accounts and other key details that require a keyboard, physical or virtual? Well, it seems that Apple is developing an “air typing” functionality, so to speak: the viewer will show a holographic keyboard with which the user will be able to interact simply by moving his fingers in the air. This eventuality had already been talked about, made possible thanks to a much more precise hand tracking technology than what has been seen so far in competing devices (technology which, moreover, Meta is rushing to implement).

However, according to the source, the testing phase among Apple employees would not be going very smoothly. The feedback, apparently, speaks of a system that is too precise and not very tolerant of errors. Fortunately, although it won’t be essential, it will be possible to use an iPhone as an auxiliary tool to complete the procedure, in the hope that Apple’s progress in refining Air Typing will be rapid and significant.

Apple, the new proprietary CPUs will not support Windows via Boot Camp

