Apple viewer, iPhone not even required for initial setup

A few days after Ming-Chi Kuo’s leaks about suppliers and manufacturers, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg adds some detail to the Apple viewer topic. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, the journalist delves into more on‘software/functional aspect of the device, and particularly interesting news is that you won’t need an iPhone to use it.

Pairing with third-party devices, often smartphones, is a rather common practice with regard to VR viewers; and in general we can say that when this becomes necessary, especially in the world of wearables, Apple tends to try to keep everything “in house” (think, for example, of the Apple Watch, in fact only compatible with iOS, or the AirPods, which also work with Android but some features are iOS prerogative). In reality, it was always imagined that the viewer would be stand-alone, but the use of the iPhone was expected at least for the initial setup; instead Apple aims to do without it even in that phase.

