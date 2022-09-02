Apple updates the list of obsolete iPods: affected models

- Advertisement -
For apple it’s time to update the list of obsolete iPods. This means that from now on these devices they will no longer be supported at the hardware level by the company. According to the internal document viewed by MacRumors, the latest iPod nano (7th generation, Vintage from September 2020) as well as the 5th generation 32GB and 64GB iPod touch are also among the affected models. The 16GB one had entered the list of obsolete products in September last year.
OBSOLETE PRODUCTS: end of sale more than 7 years ago
VINTAGE PRODUCTS: end of sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago
These are the models that will be introduced in the list of obsolete products starting from 30 September:
- iPod shuffle late 2012
- iPod nano 7th generation
- iPod touch 5th generation (32 and 64GB)
CURRENT OBSOLETE IPOD MODELS
The iPods that will be considered obsolete by the end of the month are added to the list that already includes:
- iPod 5th generation
- iPod 5th generation late 2006
- iPod Click Wheel
- iPod Dock Connector
- iPod Scroll Wheel
- iPod Touch Wheel
- iPod classic 80 and 160GB, 2007
- iPod classic 120 and 160GB
- iPod Hi-Fi
- iPod with color display
- iPod mini
- iPod nano 2nd generation
- iPod nano 3rd generation
- iPod nano 4th generation
- iPod nano 6th generation
- iPod touch 4th generation
- iPod touch 5th generation 16GB, mid 2013
- iPod nano 5th generation 8 and 16GB
- iPod photo
- iPod photo early 2005
- iPod shuffle
- iPod shuffle 2nd generation
- iPod shuffle 2nd generation, Late 2007
- iPod shuffle 2nd generation, Late 2008
- iPod shuffle 3rd generation
- iPod shuffle 4th generation
- iPod Special Edition U2
- iPod touch
- iPod touch 2nd generation, 2008
- iPod touch 2nd generation, 2009
- iPod touch 2nd generation 8GB
- iPod touch 3rd generation 32 and 64GB
