Apple updates the list of obsolete iPods: affected models

For it’s time to update the list of obsolete . This means that from now on these devices they will no longer be supported at the hardware level by the company. According to the internal document viewed by MacRumors, the latest iPod nano (7th generation, Vintage from September 2020) as well as the 5th generation 32GB and 64GB iPod touch are also among the . The 16GB one had entered the list of obsolete products in September last year.

OBSOLETE PRODUCTS: end of sale more than 7 years ago