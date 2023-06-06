Apple updates Safari with security features and web app usage

- Advertisement -

A apple released some news in the latest update of Safari. In this sense, the browser now has better privacy-related controls, as well as more encryption features and even the ability to create applications from any web page. This last feature, by the way, can be very useful for anyone who wants to save a site and add it to their dock. From there, you can use it as if it were an application, since it opens with a cleaner interface. Other programs in the category, such as Google Chrome, can also do this.

The news for Safari, however, do not stop there, as it also has features aimed at better security. In fact, functions aimed at this category will be available not only on macOS, but also on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 systems. In this case, browsing privately starts blocking more trackers on websites and a function that blocks browsing sessions through fingerprints. This way, other people will not be able to see or close the websites that the user has visited when he is away from the computer.




