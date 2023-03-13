Apple updates Safari for security flaws and a configuration should be done soon

The fixes directly target the browser engine, called WebKit, so even if people don’t use Safari on your devices, you will need to update the version, as this engine is used by other applications.

Crashes and updates in Safari

These types of vulnerabilities are common on these platforms, which is why companies must constantly launch patches to correct them on time and avoid putting the information of the pages and users at risk.

For this case, the problem was identified as CVE-2023-23529 and consisted of the proper use of a certain library of javascript, that could issue remote execution on the victim’s device.

This means that criminals could take control of a page or some of its features, even if Manzana It did not make it clear how specifically this vulnerability could be exploited, as “this issue may have been actively exploited”, so they do not know to what level the flaw was exploited.

In addition to releasing the update to fix this bug in Safari, the company fixed a bug that allowed applications to execute arbitrary code with kernel-level privileges and in the case of macOSAdded a fix to a privacy flaw in shortcuts that could be exploited by a malware app to “look at unprotected user data”.

Given this, the company recommends updating the devices to the versions of iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1 and macOS Ventura 13.2.1. As well as having the latest version of Safari, 16.3.1.

They warn that if you do not use this web browser, it is also advisable to update the device, because the failure was in the WebKit engine, which is used by other applications in Mac to render and display the content on the internet.

Safari context menu. (photo: See How It’s Done)

How to update iOS

In the case of iPhones and iPads, the procedure is the same:

1. Open the Settings menu.

2. Go to the General section.

3. Search for Software Update option, and there the system will automatically search for the latest update.

4. After finding, a Download and Install button will appear. You just have to follow the steps that appear on the screen and wait for the process to complete.

5. At the end of the download, the cell phone will indicate that the installation can be done, so you must follow the steps and wait.

How to update macOS

1. Go to the Apple menu in the corner of the screen and select ‘System Settings or System Preferences’. There are two options

– In case of choosing ‘System Configuration’, click on ‘General’ and then on ‘Software Update’.

– If you choose ‘System Preferences’, look for the ‘Software Update’ option in the window.

2. In either case, the system will search for a new software version. So you have to wait a few seconds.

3. When it is found, the ‘Install’ button will appear. You must press and enter the administrator password, if you have it.

4. Wait for the process to finish and follow the steps that will be indicated later.

