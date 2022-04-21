Apple updates its MagSafe Battery Pack to charge iPhones faster

Not everything is launching new products to the market. Sometimes it is more than interesting to improve what is already on sale so that they offer an improved use, it is what is part of giving support to the user. As well, Manzana has announced an improvement of its MagSafe Battery Pack with advances that are striking.

This accessory is a complement that adheres magnetically to the back of the Cupertino company’s iPhone. And, by doing this, what is achieved is being able to use the device for longer, since recharges it wirelessly -provided that the smartphone in question is compatible-. An excellent idea that is perfectly implemented and therefore offers great utility for users.

What comes new to this Apple accessory

thanks to one firmware update inside the device, an improvement has been launched from the servers of the North American company that allows the speed of work offered by the product to be increased. To achieve this, all the necessary internal processes have been optimized so that there is no problem in its operation, and this is very important.

The consequence of this is that the wireless charging power offered by Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack reaches 7.5W instead of the previous five (We always talk about not being connected to a plug, since in this case the possibility of reaching 20W is maintained as before). The final result of the improvement is to achieve a reduction in the time it takes to charge the iPhone battery, reaching almost 15% in a complete process. A most interesting advance, everything must be said.

How to upgrade

Well, the truth is that everything is really simple, since once cable the battery to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, the process of downloading the information and subsequent installation runs automatically. In the event of having a problem with it, you can access this Apple page where it is indicated in a simple way how I will proceed in the event that this happens to you. An important detail: everything is completed in more or less five minutes.

The version of firmware in question is 2.7and you can check if the installation has been successful by connecting the accessory to an iPhone and in the MagSafe battery pack section that is in the About section in General (inside the Terminal Settings), it is possible to do this Quick and visual check.

