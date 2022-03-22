Apple updates Boot Camp: support for the new Studio Display arrives

Apple has released an update for Boot Camp adding support to its new Studio Display launched last week. Between other new features in this version, 6.1.17, there are also new drivers for AMD and Intel GPUs. To install this update, you need to launch the Apple Software Update app via the Windows Start menu.

Despite this update, several features of the Studio Display, including Center Stage, True Tone and Spatial Audio, will not be available as well as any features that require firmware updates. The webcam, speakers and USB-C ports, on the other hand, will continue to function as they would if the Studio Display were connected directly to a Windows-based computer.