Apple unveils new products at WWDC 2023 event

From Apple

The company showed off a new mixed reality headset called Apple Vision Pro, in what promises to be its biggest and riskiest new hardware launch in years.

It will cost $3,499.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the device, which blends virtual reality and augmented reality, is “the first product you look through, not at.”

Augmented reality is a nology that allows users to overlay virtual images on live video of the real world.

“It looks familiar but it’s entirely new … just like it’s in your physical space, using natural intuitive tools like your hands, face and voice,” he said.

According to Apple, once a user puts on the device, they’re able to see apps directly projected in front of them. The interface is designed to look “truly present” in your room, responding to light and casting shadows to help users understand scale and distance.

“It’s easy to make apps any scale .. anywhere in your space that feels natural,” an Apple executive said at the event. “It’s just you and your content … it feels like magic.”

The device responds to a users’ hands and eyes “as if your mind if guiding the experience.” But it even works if hands are in a lap.

Vision Pro, which features a custom R1 processor, will run on VisionOS, allowing developers to reimagine existing apps or create new experiences and worlds for the device. Users can

Apple said it previewed Vision Pro to a subset of developers ahead of the event — some of whom created experiences ranging from virtually seeing how the human heart works to support for Microsoft Office. Users can unlock the Vision Pro with their iris via Optic ID (think FaceID for the eyes).

The company said it filed 5,000 patents during the development of the device.