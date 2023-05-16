Apple under investigation in France for Planned Obsolescence.

- Advertisement -

Now, Manzana under investigation in France by Planned obsolescence derived from serialized repair parts, this is not good news for the apple company.

The technology company Apple is under investigation in France related to the use of serialized repair parts.

The investigation was initiated by the organization Halte à l’Obsolescence Programmée (HOP) and has been ongoing since last December, according to reports by the French news agency AFP.

Main accusation.

The main charge centers on the self-service repair program of Manzanawhich requires customers to provide a device’s serial number when ordering replacement parts, such as iPhones and Macs.

In addition, any ordered part must be paired with the same device after installation.

According to HOPthis policy allows Manzana restrict repairs to authorized technicians only, thereby limiting the functionality of devices repaired with non-certified parts.

The organization also argues that this program has a negative impact on the environment, as it Manzana ships large and heavy tools to customers.

iFixita DIY repair website, also expressed disappointment with the serial number requirement when the program launched. Manzana last year.

Elizabeth Chamberlainof iFixitwarned that this measure could grant Manzana greater control over future repairs by allowing them to approve or reject any repair with parts from any source.

According to Chamberlainthis integration of serial number verification into the checkout process establishes Apple as the front door for all repairs.

Apple under investigation in France, by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

The investigation is being carried out by the prosecutor’s office of Paris and so far no indictment has been filed against Apple in connection with the allegations of HOP.

However, this is not the first time that the American company has faced accusations of this type in France.

Apple was previously fined €25 million by French authorities for throttling the peak performance of some older iPhone models with dead batteries, a measure deemed necessary to prevent unexpected blackouts.

The ongoing investigation highlights the growing debate about planned obsolescence and the right of consumers to repair their electronic devices.

Meanwhile, Manzana It continues to face scrutiny and pressure from regulators and consumer rights advocates in several countries regarding its repair practices and use of replacement parts.