Apple TV + would delay “Emancipation” with Will Smith until 2023

After the event carried out by Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will’s career was really affected. About AppleTV+, was also in preparation for this same year a film with original production and prepared to be a success. The film in question is called “Emancipation”, is initially under the direction of Antoine Fuqua and obviously the protagonist is Will Smith.

The problem with this feature film arises from the event that occurred with Smith’s aggression against Rock. Now that Will has had to face the consequences of the slap on the Oscars stage, Apple’s strategy has been to have to delay the premiere of “Emancipation” for the year 2023, according to a report by Variety.

Will’s problem causes the delay of his film

On the part of Apple, no scheduling of the film “Emancipation” was ever made official, however the company aimed for this feature film to be the next total success. So I had to release it within the next few months, roughly in the fall.

In addition, the image for now of Apple Original has been totally on the rise, having in its short years the Best Movie awards. Due to this positive scope of Apple TV+, the company becomes a milestone, being the first service to have the biggest award at the Oscars.

Now, the film starring Will Smith therefore aimed to have the same success as the actor’s and Apple’s previous projects. However, with the success of the Oscars and the attack on actor and comedian Chris Rock on the live broadcast with an overwhelming number of people watching the stream.

Despite the fact that many people thought that it was all an act or a skit, it was quickly revealed that it was not. After it was revealed that everything was totally real with a slip from Smith, Apple TV + would rethink “Emancipation” with the fear that this event could affect the feature film.

Apple TV + continues to bet with Will

The consequences of Smith’s act will be reflected even in the next decade. Among these is that Will is prohibited from entering any event of the awards. However, Apple TV + would continue with the bet of this film since the academy did not punish with the elimination of its projects, for which movies and your work can still be nominated.

The medium Variety affirms that “Emancipation” continues, even reaching post-production, also saying that possibly this process is the one that is taking more time than possible and therefore it is necessary to reschedule. Be that as it may, on the part of Apple TV + the best option is to let the water calm down regarding Smith’s image and wait for it to improve in terms of people’s perspective.

The possible premiere now it would be for the fall of the year 2023, this would give Smith time to improve his career and give “Emancipation” space to be better received. At the moment the public is still quite wary of Will Smith, so perhaps letting time pass will improve the vision of the film by viewers and critics. Above all, emphasize that the budget spent is around 100 million dollars for the making of this feature film.

Although this film is the main asset of Apple TV +, we must consider the other separate projects that are in charge of the company. For example the films of “Raymond and Ray”, “Cha Cha Real Smooth”, “Run Ever”, “The Greatest Beer”, as well as the company’s foray into animated films with the title “Luck”. The other film that will spearhead Apple will be directed by Martin Scorsese, the title role by Leonardo DiCaprio titled “Killers of the Flower Moon”.