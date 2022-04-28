Apple TV + will produce a documentary on the life of Michael J. Fox

A movie will arrive on Apple TV Plus documentary on the life of Michael J. Fox, the legendary star of (among many) the Back to the Future trilogy: Apple announced it a few hours ago. The project will be directed by Davis Guggenheim, who won an Oscar in 2007 for An Inconvenient Truth, the famous documentary on the climate emergency with former Vice President Al Gore, and who recently stood out for Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates , always a documentary (for Netflix) about the founder of Microsoft.

For the moment the film does not have a title, but we can say that it is an intriguing project given the extremely particular story of the subject: “A small-sized kid from a Canadian military base who became a major Hollywood star in the 1980s”, to paraphrase Fox’s own words, and who found himself diagnosed with Parkinson’s incredibly early , at the age of just 29. The documentary is described as intimate and honest, with unprecedented access to the actor’s family, and will tell both his public / professional aspect and his fight against the disease, and the many initiatives carried out in the search for a cure.