5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple TV users report issues with YouTube and YouTube TV apps

Apple TV users report issues with YouTube and YouTube TV apps

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple TV users report issues with YouTube and YouTube TV apps
apple tv users report issues with youtube and youtube tv.jpeg
- Advertisement -

YouTube and YouTube TV app users are having trouble watching their favorite videos and shows on Apple TV. Several reports have surfaced over the past few weeks indicating the issue, with most of them saying the app randomly closes taking them to the device’s home screen.

According to 9to5Google, there is still no solution to the problem, because even restarting the application, Apple TV or reinstalling them has no effect on the bug.

The main suspicion is that the problem was caused by a YouTube TV update for Apple TV that was released recently. Her list of changes indicates that she would bring support for HDR image and fixes for bugs that left the playback screen without any content, in addition to testing multiview with up to 4 games on the same screen.

- Advertisement -

Here are some testimonials from Reddit and Twitter users:

@YouTubeTV just so you know… Since the last update, the app on my @appletv suddenly restarts occasionally.

Apple TV app randomly closes/crashes

by u/ChocolateDrop31 on youtubetv

For the past two weeks, the app just suddenly stops playing and closes on the Apple TV home screen. I have unplugged and restarted everything, and uninstalled and reinstalled the app to no avail. It’s a daily problem – Is anyone else having this problem? It was just an annoyance, but it’s closed twice now in the middle of the NCAA championship game and my patience is wearing thin.

In response, Google claims that it is already aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. It is also mentioned that the bug mainly affects 1st generation Apple TV 4K users. The main suspicion is that a memory “leak” causes the random restarts in the application.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

The Spain you want: this Twitter account creates surreal images with AI

Can you imagine having a Twitter account capable of generating unique and creative images...
Tech News

Positivo launches smart Wi-Fi lock with five opening modes and biometrics

Positivo Casa Inteligente launched this Tuesday (4) the Smart Lock with a modern look...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.