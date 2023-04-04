Apple TV users report issues with YouTube and YouTube TV apps

YouTube and YouTube TV app users are having trouble watching their favorite videos and shows on Apple TV. Several reports have surfaced over the past few weeks indicating the issue, with most of them saying the app randomly closes taking them to the device’s home screen.
According to 9to5Google, there is still no solution to the problem, because even restarting the application, Apple TV or reinstalling them has no effect on the bug.
The main suspicion is that the problem was caused by a YouTube TV update for Apple TV that was released recently. Her list of changes indicates that she would bring support for HDR image and fixes for bugs that left the playback screen without any content, in addition to testing multiview with up to 4 games on the same screen.
Here are some testimonials from Reddit and Twitter users:
@YouTubeTV just so you are aware… Since the last update the app in my @appletv will suddenly boot me occasionally.
—YODAd (@RealSwaggyT) April 4, 2023
Apple TV app randomly closes/crashes
by u/ChocolateDrop31 on youtubetv
For the past two weeks, the app just suddenly stops playing and closes on the Apple TV home screen. I have unplugged and restarted everything, and uninstalled and reinstalled the app to no avail. It’s a daily problem – Is anyone else having this problem? It was just an annoyance, but it’s closed twice now in the middle of the NCAA championship game and my patience is wearing thin.
In response, Google claims that it is already aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. It is also mentioned that the bug mainly affects 1st generation Apple TV 4K users. The main suspicion is that a memory “leak” causes the random restarts in the application.