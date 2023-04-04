Apple TV users report issues with YouTube and YouTube TV apps

YouTube and YouTube TV app users are having trouble watching their favorite videos and shows on Apple TV. Several reports have surfaced over the past few weeks indicating the issue, with most of them saying the app randomly closes taking them to the device’s home screen.

According to 9to5Google, there is still no solution to the problem, because even restarting the application, Apple TV or reinstalling them has no effect on the bug.

The main suspicion is that the problem was caused by a YouTube TV update for Apple TV that was released recently. Her list of changes indicates that she would bring support for HDR image and fixes for bugs that left the playback screen without any content, in addition to testing multiview with up to 4 games on the same screen.

Here are some testimonials from Reddit and Twitter users: