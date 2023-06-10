Apple TV tvOS 17: Native VPN support on AppleTV

Native VPN support on Apple TV

Until now, iOS and macOS users have been able to enjoy VPN apps, but Apple TV lacked this feature. With tvOS 17, that has changed.

For the first time, developers will be able to launch VPN apps on the Apple TV App Store. This new feature will especially benefit business and educational users who want to access content on their private networks.

With VPN support, Apple TV becomes an even more versatile solution for offices and conference rooms.

How a VPN works

For those unfamiliar, a VPN, or virtual private network, establishes a secure connection by routing traffic through a remote server before reaching its destination.

This guarantees an encrypted connection and protects the privacy of user data. Now, with VPN support on Apple TV, users can enjoy these benefits on their entertainment devices.

VPN Apps on the App Store

Similar to iOS, developers will have the ability to create apps on Apple TV that allow for automatic VPN connection setup.

However, due to the need for a new API, VPN apps may not be available on the Apple TV app store until the official release of tvOS 17 later this year.

Despite the wait, the arrival of VPN apps on Apple TV will be worth it for those looking for a more secure and private experience.

Other improvements in tvOS 17

In addition to VPN support, tvOS 17 offers a number of exciting improvements and features. One of them is a redesigned Control Center, giving users a more intuitive way to manage their Apple TV settings.

A feature will also be introduced that will allow users to find their Siri Remote using their iPhone, making it easier to locate if it goes missing.

Another notable addition is the integration of FaceTime on Apple TV for the first time. Now, users will be able to enjoy high-quality video calls directly from their TV.

In addition, it will provide a more immersive and comfortable experience for family gatherings or business video conferences.

Availability and compatibility

Developers interested in trying out tvOS 17 can enroll their Apple TV in the Apple Developer Program.

tvOS 17 is expected to officially launch this fall, with a public beta possibly available in July.

The update will be compatible with Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (all models), ensuring that a wide range of users can take advantage of new features and improvements.

A step towards security and versatility, native VPN on Apple TV

With the addition of native VPN support in tvOS 17, Apple TV becomes even more versatile and secure. Business and educational users will benefit from being able to access content on their private networks, while additional enhancements such as the redesigned Control Center and FaceTime integration.

All this will improve the overall user experience. We’ll be watching for the official release of tvOS 17 and exciting VPN apps coming to the Apple TV App Store.