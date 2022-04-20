Apple TV +, trailer and release date of the bilingual thriller series Now & Then

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for Now & Thenone thriller TV series which is characterized by being bilingual: part is filmed in English, part in Spanish. The series will tell the story of a group of former college mates who after twenty years have to deal with a dark secret from the past, an accident that has come back to the surface due to a mysterious entity that blackmails them and forces them to carry out dangerous missions and criminals. It is a choral series with a very large cast, but the peculiarity is that the main one is entirely Latin. Names include:

Marina de Tavira

Rosie Perez

Jose Maria Yazpik

Maribel Verdu

Manolo Cardona

Soledad Villamil

Martín Fajardo

Jimmy Shaw

Gala Bichir

Zeljko Ivanek

Jorge Lopez

Alicia Jaziz

Dario Yazbek Bernal

Alicia Sanz

Jack Duarte

Miranda de la Serna

Latin also the showrunners (Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés) and the screenwriters. This isn’t the first time Apple has produced bilingual content – there’s at least one precedent with the comedy series Acapulco, which just recently got renewed for a second season. The first season of Now & Then will consist of 8 episodes; the first three will arrive on Friday 20 Maythe others will, predictably, be released on a weekly basis every following Friday.