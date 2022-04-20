Tech GiantsApple

Apple TV +, trailer and release date of the bilingual thriller series Now & Then

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for Now & Thenone thriller TV series which is characterized by being bilingual: part is filmed in English, part in Spanish. The series will tell the story of a group of former college mates who after twenty years have to deal with a dark secret from the past, an accident that has come back to the surface due to a mysterious entity that blackmails them and forces them to carry out dangerous missions and criminals. It is a choral series with a very large cast, but the peculiarity is that the main one is entirely Latin. Names include:

  • Marina de Tavira
  • Rosie Perez
  • Jose Maria Yazpik
  • Maribel Verdu
  • Manolo Cardona
  • Soledad Villamil
  • Martín Fajardo
  • Jimmy Shaw
  • Gala Bichir
  • Zeljko Ivanek
  • Jorge Lopez
  • Alicia Jaziz
  • Dario Yazbek Bernal
  • Alicia Sanz
  • Jack Duarte
  • Miranda de la Serna
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Read:

Beats Pill, is the wireless speaker making a comeback? The volume of the rumors goes up

Latin also the showrunners (Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés) and the screenwriters. This isn’t the first time Apple has produced bilingual content – there’s at least one precedent with the comedy series Acapulco, which just recently got renewed for a second season. The first season of Now & Then will consist of 8 episodes; the first three will arrive on Friday 20 Maythe others will, predictably, be released on a weekly basis every following Friday.

Previous articleMan rushed to hospital after shots fired at home in Dublin
Next articleFraudsters using An Post customs fee scam to steal money from unsuspecting victims
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

Featured badges for trusted Chrome plugins

Since 2009, Chrome has been increasing its possibilities thanks to the extensions, the plugins, that the creators program...
Apple

iPhone 14, no USB-C. But Lightning will be 10x faster | Rumor

Apple does not want to give up the Lightning and the revenue it guarantees in the form of...
Smart Gadgets

Logitech Lift: an ergonomic mouse to work with for hours

Logitech boasts a catalog of peripherals that has made it one of the great protagonists when it...
Gaming

Netflix loses users and opts for the arrival of a new cheaper subscription plan… but with ads

Just a few months ago we were talking about the fact that, although it is still the most...