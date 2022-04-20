Apple TV +, trailer and release date of the bilingual thriller series Now & Then

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for Now & Thenone thriller TV series which is characterized by being bilingual: part is filmed in English, part in Spanish. The series will tell the story of a group of former college mates who after twenty years have to deal with a dark secret from the past, an accident that has come back to the surface due to a mysterious entity that blackmails them and forces them to carry out dangerous missions and criminals. It is a choral series with a very large cast, but the peculiarity is that the main one is entirely Latin. Names include:
- Marina de Tavira
- Rosie Perez
- Jose Maria Yazpik
- Maribel Verdu
- Manolo Cardona
- Soledad Villamil
- Martín Fajardo
- Jimmy Shaw
- Gala Bichir
- Zeljko Ivanek
- Jorge Lopez
- Alicia Jaziz
- Dario Yazbek Bernal
- Alicia Sanz
- Jack Duarte
- Miranda de la Serna
Latin also the showrunners (Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés) and the screenwriters. This isn’t the first time Apple has produced bilingual content – there’s at least one precedent with the comedy series Acapulco, which just recently got renewed for a second season. The first season of Now & Then will consist of 8 episodes; the first three will arrive on Friday 20 Maythe others will, predictably, be released on a weekly basis every following Friday.
