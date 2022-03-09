Apple TV +, tons of superstars in the next upcoming movies

Last night’s Apple event was mostly dominated by hardware innovations, including iPad Air with M1 chip, Mac Studio with Studio Display and M1 Ultra chip, but in reality the keynote opened with some very juicy anticipation relating to the TV Plus streaming service. In addition to the new bi-weekly column Friday Night Baseball, made in collaboration with MLB but which will not come to us, Apple has focused on feature films: here is a summary of the details. Some titles are unpublished, others are already known, others had only been rumored. There are also some preview images.
- Napoleon: directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Vanessa Kirby will play Josephine.
- Biographical film about Audrey Hepburn. Nothing else is known yet.
- Thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Directed by Jon Watts; will tell the story of two gangster handymen who are assigned the same assignment.
- Spirited: starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, will be a new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas Carol. It will arrive around December 2022, in fact.
- Being Heumann: adaptation of the autobiography of the same name by Judy Heumann, activist for the rights of the disabled. Directed by Siân Heder.
- Ghosted: romantic action / adventure film starring Christ Evans and Ana de Armas.
- Cha Cha Real Smooth: with Cooper Raiff as the protagonist, director and screenwriter. It will tell the story of a recent college graduate and his friendship with a mother (Dakota Johnson) and teenage daughter. The film won the Dramatic Audience Award at the US edition of the 2022 Sundance Festival. It will arrive on June 17th.
- The Beanie Bubble: will tell the story of the Beanie Baby soft toys that went crazy for a while in the 90s. The cast includes Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.
- Sharper: thriller set in New York with Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, John Lithgow, written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.
- Luck: it will be an animated film that will tell the story of the most unfortunate girl in the world. The voice cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and John Ratzenberger. The release is scheduled for August 5th.
- Dolly: film written by Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce. The protagonist will be Florence Pugh.
- Emancipation: directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, it will talk about a man and his escape from slavery.
- Raymond and Ray: with Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. It will tell the story of two half-brothers who live in the shadow of their father. It will arrive in autumn 2022.
- Snow Blind: we only know that the protagonist will be Jake Gyllenhaal.
- Tetris: with Taron Egerton, he will tell the story of one of the most famous and well-known video games in the world.
- The Greatest Beer Run Ever: directed by Peter Farrelly, starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. It will be inspired by the true story of New Yorker John Donohue, who made his way to Vietnam in 1968 to have a few beers with his childhood friends who were fighting over there. It will arrive in the fall.
- Biographical film about Sue Mengers: was one of the most important Hollywood film agents from the 1960s onwards. She will be played by Jennifer Lawrence.
- Spellbound: the story of a girl intent on undoing the spell that divided her kingdom in two.
- Killers of the Flower Moon: the new film by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons. It will tell the story of the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe from the Mississippi River Valley.
- Bad Blood: will tell the incredible story of Theranos. Jennifer Lawrence will play Elizabeth Holmes and will produce, with Adam McKay directing.
- Bride: with Scarlett Johansson, who will also be producing. Apple merely says the film will be an unusual mix of genres.
- Argylle: Spy film directed by Matthew Vaughn with an all-star cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O’Hara.
- Documentaries:
- One about the actor’s life Sidney Poitier. It will be produced by Oprah Winfrey.
- Black and Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong.
- The Sound of 007on the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of the series of films dedicated to Her Majesty’s spy.
- Number One on the Call Sheet: they will actually be two complementary documentaries that will celebrate the most important black actors in Hollywood. One will focus on men, the other on women.