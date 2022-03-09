Apple TV +, tons of superstars in the next upcoming movies

Last night’s Apple event was mostly dominated by hardware innovations, including iPad Air with M1 chip, Mac Studio with Studio Display and M1 Ultra chip, but in reality the keynote opened with some very juicy anticipation relating to the TV Plus streaming service. In addition to the new bi-weekly column Friday Night Baseball, made in collaboration with MLB but which will not come to us, Apple has focused on feature films: here is a summary of the details. Some titles are unpublished, others are already known, others had only been rumored. There are also some preview images.

Napoleon : directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Vanessa Kirby will play Josephine.

: directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. Vanessa Kirby will play Josephine. Biographical film about Audrey Hepburn . Nothing else is known yet.

. Nothing else is known yet. Thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt . Directed by Jon Watts; will tell the story of two gangster handymen who are assigned the same assignment.

. Directed by Jon Watts; will tell the story of two gangster handymen who are assigned the same assignment. Spirited: starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, will be a new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas Carol. It will arrive around December 2022, in fact.