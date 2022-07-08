Apple TV + the most nominated service according to Hollywood

- Advertisement -

During its relatively short life, Apple TV + has obtained a large number of nominations, exceeding 50 altogether for its various genres, docuseries, even adding comedies, series, dramas or even those that are really varied. Given the history that already accompanies the streaming service, recently the ACH (Association of Hollywood Critics) also gives the go-ahead.

Hollywood recognizes Apple TV+

Just a day ago the Hollywood Critics Association gave Apple an honorable mention. The record is now held by the streaming service with 53 nominations. Speaking just this year, Apple TV+ released “Severance”, which in such a short amount of time garnered no less than 12 nominations. The psychological thriller was given the pleasure of being on the list for the award for best streaming dramatic series.

Likewise, “Ted Lasso” returns this year to continue being nominated as the most nominated comedy series, reaching a figure of 12 nominations. The nominations that it has managed to win are really incredible, because it is not enough to say that the best streaming series is among them. It also includes Best Actor with Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress with Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple; likewise, best supporting actor with Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh. Finally, it also has four other nominations mentioning script and direction.

Now, speaking more broadly of what Apple has been up to with other nominations, there are also more productions. “The Morning Show”, “Severance” and “Pachinko” were also considered for best streaming drama series. So are four other nominations by the service for best streaming series in the comedy category: “The Afterparty”, “Shmigadoon”, “Dickinson” and the aforementioned “Ted Lasso”.

The extensive list continues strongly with “Prehistoric Planet” as the best streaming docuseries, among many other categories that highlight the presence of Apple TV + as an excellent distributor of quality content. If you want to be more informed of the content to nomination also is the website.

service figures

Finally, as relevant figures, the company mentions that its content enters Apple TV + 246 wins have been recorded, as well as 1,062 nominations. It is not necessary to mention at this point that the list of awards and nominations still continues, since in 2022 it will win the maximum award of the Oscars for best film with “CODA”.

The association will also hold the award ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on August 14.