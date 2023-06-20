Apple TV+ shines again: it is the platform with the best valued series

- Advertisement -

You may like the company with the bitten more or less, but no one can deny that it has some products and services that are very difficult to beat. For example, yesu Apple TV 4K is one of the best multimedia players for your television, and be aware that its price is restrained.

And another sector in which Apple is sweeping is streaming. Yes, it is not the with the most subscribers exactly, but Apple TV + does have the honor of being the one that offers the best content.

Apple has positioned itself as the reference streaming platform when it comes to watching movies with Dolby Atmos sound in Spanish, something that none of its competitors have and for which lovers of the best sound are grateful.

Apple TV+ is the platform with the best according to IMDb

Now, in a New report published by JustWatch based on IMDb scores and that have been echoed by AVPasión, it seems that Apple has won another battle: Apple TV + is the platform with the best series.

IMDb (Internet Movie Database) is a very popular online database that provides information about movies, TV shows, series, actors, directors, and other professionals in the entertainment industry. It is considered one of the most complete and reliable reference sources on film and television. So we can give a lot of value to the published information.

This way, the American company gets the highest score in series. Something on the other hand very logical, since it has pearls of the size of Ted or The Morning Show.

Apple TV+ has positioned itself in first place by achieving an average score of 7.19 points in its series, sAccording to IMDb data for the Spanish market.

HBO Max, which also has some stellar series such as Game of Thrones, Servant or the great Chernobyl, he remains in a creditable second place with a total of 6.92 points. This top is closed by Disney+ with 6.71 points, Netflix with 6.37 points and Amazon Prime Video with 6.28 points.

The only but of Apple TV + is the lack of content, since its offer is not as wide as that of its main competitors. But it is clear that it is the platform that has the best series.

So, if you want to enjoy the best series on a streaming platform, we recommend you try Apple TV+, since it has a truly scandalous series. Or this is what we can intuit seeing the ratings harvested on IMDb…

