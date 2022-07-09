Apple TV Plus stacks up on nominations for the 2022 HCA TV Awards

Apple TV Plus has announced that it is the streaming service that has received the highest number of nominations at the second edition of the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards: 53. Another indicator of the “quality more than quantity” strategy adopted by the platform since the beginning after a few days from the Self Financial market analysis.
As anyone who has watched them will probably imagine, the shows that have received the most nominations are comedy Ted Lasso and the dramatic Severance, with 12 each. By the way, Severance, Apple notes, is the drama series that has received the most nominations ever (at least so far). Apple has also received accolades for The Morning Show, Prehistoric Planet, The Problem with Jon Stewart, WeCrashed and many more.
Looking at the competition, NBC’s This Is US was particularly successful, again with 12 nominations, and HBO Max’s Succession with 11. At Netflix, however, the series that did best was Stranger Things with 9 nominations. Same result for Only Murders in the Building and Dopesick, two Disney series (in the US they are distributed by Hulu, we in Europe can see them on Disney Plus). Squid Game stopped at 7 nominations, Loki at 6.
As for TV Plus’ main competitors, it is worth noting that Netflix came in second with just 3 less nominations than Apple, for a total of 50 precise; HBO Max scored 27; Disney + 18; Prime Video 14. And then there is the discussion Hulu (which, remember, is always from Disney) which deserves a few more words: on the official website of the HCA it appears that his nominations are 55, therefore two more than TV Plus. However, 9 of these belong to FX, which is a brand subsidiary. Probably this is the key that makes Apple say that it is number one, however we have asked for clarification and we will update if there will be any developments.
The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) was only recently formed, in 2016 to be precise; since 2018 they have been organizing the Film Awards annually, while the TV Awards are new to last year. This second edition will be held on 13 and 14 August next; the first day the contents of the television networks will be awarded, the second will be dedicated to streaming.