Apple TV Plus stacks up on nominations for the 2022 HCA TV Awards

Apple TV Plus has announced that it is the streaming service that has received the highest number of nominations at the second edition of the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards: 53. Another indicator of the “quality more than quantity” strategy adopted by the platform since the beginning after a few days from the Self Financial market analysis.

As anyone who has watched them will probably imagine, the shows that have received the most nominations are comedy Ted Lasso and the dramatic Severance, with 12 each. By the way, Severance, Apple notes, is the drama series that has received the most nominations ever (at least so far). Apple has also received accolades for The Morning Show, Prehistoric Planet, The Problem with Jon Stewart, WeCrashed and many more.

Looking at the competition, NBC’s This Is US was particularly successful, again with 12 nominations, and HBO Max’s Succession with 11. At Netflix, however, the series that did best was Stranger Things with 9 nominations. Same result for Only Murders in the Building and Dopesick, two Disney series (in the US they are distributed by Hulu, we in Europe can see them on Disney Plus). Squid Game stopped at 7 nominations, Loki at 6.