Apple TV Plus, Music and One are more expensive in Brazil; check the prices

is carrying out an adjustment in the subscription of its streaming platforms in Europe. Following the increase in prices of services offered by its app store, big tech increased different plans of Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple One by up to 50%. The new values ​​went into effect last Monday (19). Apple TV Plus, the company’s original movie and series streaming platform, went from R$9.90/month to R$14.90/month, an increase of 50.5%. The service includes popular titles such as Ted Lasso, which won the “Outstanding Comedy Series” category at the 2022 Emmys.

the table below for all the readjusted services and their updated values:

- Advertisement - Apple Music, which once had a price advantage over rival music streaming platforms for iPhone users, now has more monthly fee than Spotify and Deezer. The individual subscription costs R$21.90/month, more expensive than the competition’s R$19.90/month plan. The family subscription increased by 40.2%. Users who preferred to subscribe to a complete package that includes all Apple services — including TV Plus and Music, depending on the plan — will also see a slight increase on their bill. The Apple One remains the most advantageous option, but it has suffered adjustments of up to 32% for the individual plan that includes Arcade, Music, TV Plus and 50 GB in iCloud. This is Google’s new operating system for old Macs and PCs

Apple did not comment on the reasons that led to the increase in prices in its services, but such variations are common in all its products. In August, several iPhone and MacBook models had their prices increased. With the launch of the iPhone 14, on the other hand, the iPhone 13 started to cost “only” R$ 6,499.

Although we still don’t have a release date for the iPhone 14 in Europe, we know that the new generation will have the same labels as the iPhone 13. The standard model will still cost R$ 7,599, while the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will cost R$ 9,499 and R$10,499, respectively. The iPhone 14 Plus, unprecedented, will cost BRL 8,499.

See more!