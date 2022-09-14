Apple TV Plus gets HDR10+ mode support on Samsung Smart TVs with tvOS 16

released last Monday (13), a new update for the tvOS 16 operating system bringing important news for users of the brand. As stated in the update changelog, the software finally supports HDR+ mode on TVs, a technology that improves image quality in compatible apps. Unlike other televisions, the South Korean models do not support Dolby Vision technology, remaining limited to Plus, a feature that until then was not supported by Apple TV+, a streaming service that brings a huge library of movies, series and content. critically acclaimed originals such as “Rupture”, for example.

According to the developer, the new firmware has been made available for Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K and the new generation of Apple TV 4K, making it possible to stream high-resolution content with HDR10 Plus mode compatibility, but still without Dolby support. Vision on Samsung TVs. - Advertisement - As the company explains, its devices do not have Dolby Vision integrated due to the fees and licensing required to use this functionality on televisions. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Asian brand will include this technology in its devices in the short term, so anyone who values ​​the Dolby tool on Apple’s platform should invest in other TVs.

Interested in subscribing to the Cupertino giant’s streaming service can hire via the company’s website (access it) with a monthly cost of R$9.90 and a 7-day free trial.

