Apple TV+ offers one month of MLS Season Pass Free.

- Advertisement -

Apple leaves no room for anyone, and has not slept when it comes to attracting new users, for this reason, AppleTV+ offers a one-month free trial MLS Season Pass.

The streaming platform AppleTV+ has announced an exciting offer for fans of the Major League Soccer (MLS)a one-month free trial of the MLS Season Pass.

This opportunity allows fans of this popular sport to enjoy all the matches and additional content before making the decision to subscribe.

- Advertisement -

Released in February, the Season Pass for Apple TV+MLS gives football fans the ability to watch all the matches through their streaming service.

However, in order to attract those who have not yet registered, Manzana and the MLS have introduced this tempting free trial.

One month of MLS Season Pass free for you.

According to reports from World Soccer Talk, the offer of the free trial of the MLS Season Pass grants subscribers full access to the service for one month.

- Advertisement -

This includes the broadcast of all MLS games, as well as additional content that is part of the standard package.

Those interested can claim this offer through a page on the website of Manzana before October 31, 2023.

It is important to note that this free trial is only available to new subscribers and those who are “qualified” and use a valid Apple ID.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the trial period, customers will be charged the standard monthly cost of $14.99, unless they choose to cancel their subscription.

For passionate fans who plan to follow MLS year-round, there’s an even more convenient option: the $99 Annual Pass.

By opting for this annual subscription, fans will be able to enjoy all the matches and additional content without worrying about renewing their subscription on a monthly basis.

MLS on AppleTV isn’t just a free trial.

In addition to the information already known, we will tell you about other benefits of the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. Among the most important details of the offer of the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ have:

Coverage of all Major League Soccer matches. Additional MLS-related content such as exclusive interviews and analysis. Subscription flexibility with the option of a one-month free trial and a monthly or yearly subscription. Access from multiple devices to watch the games anywhere. Excellent transmission quality for an immersive soccer experience.

MLS Season Pass, free is not always bad.

We can say that, AppleTV+ is applying one of the best strategies to capture new users, as we said, a very attractive offer, and difficult to pass up.

This offer is valid for new subscribers and those who meet certain requirements, nothing difficult or complicated, and even less if it is something free.

Those who enjoy the experience will be able to continue their subscription on a monthly basis or choose the annual pass to enjoy a full year of exciting soccer matches.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the action of Major League Soccer through AppleTV+.