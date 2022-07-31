Apple TV +: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio in another production

- Advertisement -

TV + finally gives one of the long-awaited announcements about its next great production that has two of the exponents of cinema prepared. As are the director, Martin Scorsese and actor for the naval epic titled “The Wager.” It should be remembered that the platform had already had these two personalities previously to its credit with the production called “The assassins of the flower moon”. This would indicate more and more priority and focus that Apple is giving to the platform.

Apple TV + prepares new great production

In this case, the film will be a complete adaptation of the book with the same name, “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder”, originally written by David Grann. This great feature film will only be the second time that Apple TV + has taken command of a production. Now based on author’s work with DiCaprio and Scorsese as participants in the project. Especially after emphasizing the excellent work that was “The killers of the flower moon” where they also had to do.

However, and with all the expectation that a great production of such stature could cause, it is known that there is no adaptation, so far, of the book to the script. Though, the middle Deadline indicates that This will be a fully prepared movie to be broadcast on the Apple TV + platform. Meanwhile, the producers are also known: Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, Scorsese, finally DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson. At the same time, Richard Pepler will take the role of executive producer.

As for the development of the story, it is a work centered on the 1740s and tells the voyages of the crew of an English naval ship called “The Wager”. These in turn end up shipwrecked on some island near the South American coast, where the conflict will be between the tension and conflicts that are created around the sailors and the captain. The crew will then fight to survive in the midst of violent nature, as well as human will and violence..

Finally, it is also reported that there is no exact date for the big premiere of “The Wager” for now. Although there is no need to be suspicious, since production has already started the first phases of development. Therefore and considering the time, the film could be found on Apple TV + by 2024being completely optimistic.