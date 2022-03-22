Apple TV limits functions in its application for Android TV and Google TV

Apple Inc, the company with the bitten apple, has badly surprised users of Android TV/Google TV devices, who from now on They will no longer be able to buy or rent content from the Apple TV app for those platforms.

They will also not be able to become new Apple TV+ subscribers from an Android TV or Google TV device, being necessary in any of the cases to use an Apple device to become new subscribers or acquire new content for rent or purchase.



A problem between both companies that basically affects users

And it is that, in addition to the subscription to Apple TV +, and as is the case with other transmission platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video or Movistar +, Apple TV also offers the possibility of accessing a catalog to be able to choose content to buy or rent .

The company has not yet issued any statement explaining the reasons why it has carried out this restrictive movement for AndroidTV/Google TV users, although these restrictions have not reached the application that Apple TV has on other different operating systems. built into smart TVs and other streaming devices, including Tizen OS and Web OS, from Samsung and LG, respectively, as well as Roku TVs and streaming devices.

Users who use Android TV or Google TV will find themselves in their place, and from now on, with instructions on how they can purchase content for rent or purchase, where basically, they will be told that the operations must be carried out from a Apple equipment or device, as they will be able to observe once they press the “How to see” button that they will find in the file of each of the contents in which they may be interested.

They will only be able to access content previously purchased and available in the library of their accounts, in addition to continuing to enjoy the Apple TV+ catalog if they were already subscribers..

Everything indicates that behind this movement could be the 30% rate that Apple has to offer Google for in-app purchases.

And it is that the Apple and Google application stores have faced numerous problems as many developers find that this cut in profits is somewhat abusive, so now we can wait to see if both find a way out of this situation that affects to users.

Image Credit: Apple