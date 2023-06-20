Apple TV+ is already working on a perfect series to watch on Apple Vision Pro

- Advertisement -

has once again shaken up the technology sector with its impressive Apple Vision . It is true that Apple’s first extended reality glasses are a bit expensive, but we know that they will release cheaper versions.

And, within everything that the Apple Vision Pro offers, they surprised us with their cinema mode so that we can see any content through these virtual and augmented reality glasses. Come on, like having a home theater but without taking up hardly any space.

In addition, during the presentation of the Apple Vision Pro they announced that there would be support for Disney + and Apple TV + from day one. And now we have just found out that the company with the bitten apple is already recording its first in 3D to get the most out of its new extended reality glasses.

Monarch will be the first Apple TV+ series for Apple Vision Pro

As you will see in the message that accompanies these lines and that Sigmund Judge has published, the next Apple series based on ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, about the universe of Godzilla and other creatures, will reach the Apple Vision Pro.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters coming to Apple Vision Pro. Based on conversations this week with people familiar with its production, I can confirm that the upcoming @Monsterverse series has been shooting in Apple’s Spatial Video format, unveiled earlier this week during Apple’s…

Last January Apple announced, through a press release, the lLegacy of a new live-action original series in the Monsterverse saga. The series will follow the events of the movie ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’, and where the final battle between Godzilla and the Titans ended up destroying the city of San Francisco.

Now, in a new era fraught with monsters, the series explores a family’s journey to uncover their buried secrets and a legacy that links them to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

The series, which at the moment it does not have an official title, will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black (“Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Outcast”), who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction (“Hawkeye”), alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, and Toho Co., Ltd., who will also direct the series.

And now we can confirm that it will be recorded in 3D to enjoy the Apple Vision Pro like never before. Without a doubt, excellent news for those who are considering their purchase.

