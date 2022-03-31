Apple TV + in trouble: disorganized management, staff close to burn-out | Rumor

While it’s growing more and more – and racking up major hits, including the first Best Picture Oscar for a streaming service, Apple TV Plus it would be close to the “breaking point”: according to the sources of Business Insider, many in Hollywood believe that management is unfamiliar with standard industry practices, especially from a legal standpoint, and therefore occasionally “stumbles”, increasing the frustrations of business partners. TV + has also been accused of lack of infrastructure.
As if that weren’t enough, it seems the workforce is undersized compared to the amount of work to be done, and that a large number of employees are consequently one step away from burn-out. Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped – especially considering the great pace at which the service has grown (it still looks small compared to giants like Netflix or Disney Plus, but it’s worth remembering that TV +, born less than three years ago, as a catalog it started absolutely from scratch, and only with original contents). Basically, a lot of shows have been suspended due to lockdowns, and now they’re all moving forward together.
To clarify, according to the general consensus of insiders there are no economic problems: quite the contrary, from that point of view, no one is better than Apple. But organizational issues create several situations that are difficult to manage – for example, due to inexperience with industry laws, contracts take much longer than expected to sign, so much so that one of the shows came out before the deals were even finalized. There were also problems with landing pages not ready to launch content and radical changes in marketing strategies at the last moment.
Finally, sources always say that management does not communicate well / enough with key divisions, and commercial communication tends to model iPhones and other electronics products too much, insisting too much on secrecy. Apparently Apple would plan to hire new middle managers for content management, even if the industry sense is that reinforcements would be more needed at higher levels.
