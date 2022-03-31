Apple TV + in trouble: disorganized management, staff close to burn-out | Rumor

While it’s growing more and more – and racking up major hits, including the first Best Picture Oscar for a streaming service, Apple TV Plus it would be close to the “breaking point”: according to the sources of Business Insider, many in Hollywood believe that management is unfamiliar with standard industry practices, especially from a legal standpoint, and therefore occasionally “stumbles”, increasing the frustrations of business partners. TV + has also been accused of lack of infrastructure.

As if that weren’t enough, it seems the workforce is undersized compared to the amount of work to be done, and that a large number of employees are consequently one step away from burn-out. Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t helped – especially considering the great pace at which the service has grown (it still looks small compared to giants like Netflix or Disney Plus, but it’s worth remembering that TV +, born less than three years ago, as a catalog it started absolutely from scratch, and only with original contents). Basically, a lot of shows have been suspended due to lockdowns, and now they’re all moving forward together.