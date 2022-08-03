Apple TV + grows thanks to the series, the films still do not convince

is investing several resources in Apple TV +, its video streaming service that can count on several original productions ranging from series to movies. Although the catalog is not as large as that proposed by the main competing platforms, the Cupertino house has focused on the creation of quality and high-budget content, involving big names in the film industry in most of its productions.

APPLE TV + WELL, BUT NOT UNIFORMLY

It seems that Apple’s efforts are paying off in terms of public satisfaction with its offer, however not all the contents proposed are received in the same way, according to data shared by Reelgood. For the uninitiated, Reelgood is a service that aggregates all the most famous video streaming platforms, in order to allow users to easily track the or episodes followed. This is a solution that is not available in Italy, but whose data are interesting to analyze as Reelgood has a particularly privileged point of view on the sectorsince it can understand how its users interact with the various subscription services aggregated in their account. To have shared the data of Reelgood were the colleagues of iMore: emerges as public engagement with Apple TV + has grown strongly over the past year. In short, it is a + 20% on an annual basis – with data relating to the period March-June – as regards the movie offered on the Apple service, while it even passes to a + 40% if you watch TV series. Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1 and the beta 2 devs of iOS, iPadOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4

A SIGNAL NOT TO BE IGNORED