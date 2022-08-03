HomeTech GiantsAppleApple TV + grows thanks to the series, the films still do...

Apple TV + grows thanks to the series, the films still do not convince

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1029299.jpeg
1029299.jpeg
- Advertisement -

apple is investing several resources in Apple TV +, its video streaming service that can count on several original productions ranging from series to movies. Although the catalog is not as large as that proposed by the main competing platforms, the Cupertino house has focused on the creation of quality and high-budget content, involving big names in the film industry in most of its productions.

APPLE TV + grows WELL, BUT NOT UNIFORMLY

It seems that Apple’s efforts are paying off in terms of public satisfaction with its offer, however not all the contents proposed are received in the same way, according to data shared by Reelgood. For the uninitiated, Reelgood is a service that aggregates all the most famous video streaming platforms, in order to allow users to easily track the films or episodes followed. This is a solution that is not available in Italy, but whose data are interesting to analyze as Reelgood has a particularly privileged point of view on the sectorsince it can understand how its users interact with the various subscription services aggregated in their account.

To have shared the data of Reelgood were the colleagues of iMore: emerges as public engagement with Apple TV + has grown strongly over the past year. In short, it is a + 20% on an annual basis – with data relating to the period March-June – as regards the movie offered on the Apple service, while it even passes to a + 40% if you watch TV series.

Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1 and the beta 2 devs of iOS, iPadOS 15.3 and watchOS 8.4

A SIGNAL NOT TO BE IGNORED

Going into more detail, it is clear that the positive data of the films is not actually so much, since it is heavily dependent on the success of CODAwhile looking at TV series a healthier situation emerges, in which the growth of the division is driven by excellent performances from multiple showssuch as Severance, Slow Horses and WeCrashed.

In short, TV series appear to be more sustainable, while as far as films are concerned, it is still strongly linked to the success or otherwise of an individual show. Certainly Apple is not having problems with regards to the revenues generated by the services, but it is clear that the signal detected by Reelgood cannot be ignored in the long term.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

5G News

SZBOX GK, a very cheap minicomputer with great connectivity

SZBOX GK is a minicomputer that in the range of 200 euros offers basic...
Tech News

Tinder cancels its plans to expand into the metaverse and launch a virtual currency

Tinder is par excellence the reference application when it comes to online dating. ...
Europe

Shunned at home for ‘racist’ comments, Orbán seeks solace at US conservative conference

Viktor Orban, the firebrand Hungarian prime minister who is increasingly isolated in the European...
WhatsApp

How to convert WhatsApp audio to text on Android, ideal when you don’t have time (or you’re too lazy to listen to them)

Receiving a voice message on WhatsApp is not always good news. ...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.