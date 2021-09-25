Apple TV + grows at the rate of its catalog: very slowly

Right on the week it premieres on Apple TV + Foundation, one of the most anticipated series of the year, we learned that the Cupertino video on demand platform would not have yet reached 20 million subscribers… In the United States and Canada only. Despite this, and given the amounts in which the company usually operates, the number would be considered a real failure.

The fact that Apple TV + has not yet reached 20 million users is, in any case, a figure not confirmed by the company, even though it would be this that would have shared the data with a union of the American audiovisual industry. Apple, however, takes the information as an estimate that “does not necessarily reveal how many subscribers use the service.” How this is eaten is unclear, but analysts are guessing.

The discordant data would therefore be found in those users who are enjoying a subscription for free for being linked to some promotion, such as those that Apple kept when buying new iPhone, iPad or Mac, and for what until recently it gave away a whole year of subscription to the service (now it is three months). But, what do those 20 million users translate into, beyond the fact that the platform is not interesting enough to attract more customers?

The latter will be the crux of the matter and it is not a mystery either: Apple TV + opened in late 2019, but it has not been until this 2021 when it seems that it begins to start in earnest. Until now, the platform only offered a handful of series and movies, of which only a small fraction have managed to capture some attention from the general public. But all that is changing and Apple TV + is taking hold with few, but very good proposals.

Now, the imminent result of the number of yore, that Apple would have shared with a union would be … Can not you imagine? That according to the rules by which they operate overseas, having so few subscribers would allow Apple to pay production staff lower rates than usual among the large chains in the sector. However, if Apple does not confirm the largest, it denies the one that follows and ensures that it pays according to the industry average.

As we pointed out, the Apple TV + catalog is by far the scarcest of the large video-on-demand platforms, so although it is fine-tuning in quality, without quantity there is no tutía … Which does not mean that doing it the other way around be the solution, needless to add: yes Netflix leads the sector with more than 200 million of users is due in large part to the inertia of having arrived first.