Apple TV +, Five Days at Memorial and Bad Sisters will arrive in August

In mid-August, at least two TV series are coming to Apple TV Plus: the drama Five Days at Memorial and comedy Bad Sisters. The exact dates, confirmed directly by the Apple in the past few hours, are respectively Friday 12 August and Friday 19 August. For the moment there are no trailers – usually released a month before release – but there are some images from the set. Here are some more details for both titles.
It will be taken from the book of the same name by the American journalist Sheri Fink, and will tell what happened at the Memorial Medical Center, one of the largest hospitals in New Orleans, in the hours and days immediately following the disaster caused by theHurricane Katrina. The hospital was flooded, the power went out and the auxiliary generators proved inadequate, so doctors and nurses were forced to resort to euthanasia for many patients.
The television adaptation will be formally one miniseries, consisting of 8 episodes, which should not be followed by a second season. The day of the debut Apple will make available the first three episodes, the others will arrive, as usual, on a weekly basis every Friday. The cast includes:
- Vera Farmiga (best known for The Conjuring movie saga)
- Adepero Oduye (Pariah, 12 years a slave)
- Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal)
- Julie Ann Emery (Preacher)
Bad Sisters, on the other hand, is one dark comedy with thriller tones for which a first season of 10 episodes is planned, and then we’ll see. It will be a sort of adaptation of an existing Flemish series called Clan, and will be set between London and Dublin. It will tell the story of five sisters, affected by the premature death of both parents. The cast includes:
- Sharon Horgan (who is also the creator of the adaptation)
- Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, Shameless, Sex Education)
- Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, Five Daughters)
- Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful, Black 47, Ransom)
- Eve Hewson (daughter of Bono of U2; This Must Be The Place, Bridge of Spies, Tesla)
In this case, only the first 2 episodes of the series will be made available on August 19, the others will arrive with the usual weekly frequency.
