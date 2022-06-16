Apple TV +, Five Days at Memorial and Bad Sisters will arrive in August

In mid-August, at least two TV series are coming to Apple TV Plus: the drama Five Days at Memorial and comedy Bad Sisters . The exact dates, confirmed directly by the Apple in the past few hours, are respectively Friday 12 August and Friday 19 August . For the moment there are no trailers – usually released a month before release – but there are some images from the set. Here are some more details for both titles.

FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL

It will be taken from the book of the same name by the American journalist Sheri Fink, and will tell what happened at the Memorial Medical Center, one of the largest hospitals in New Orleans, in the hours and days immediately following the disaster caused by theHurricane Katrina. The hospital was flooded, the power went out and the auxiliary generators proved inadequate, so doctors and nurses were forced to resort to euthanasia for many patients.

The television adaptation will be formally one miniseries, consisting of 8 episodes, which should not be followed by a second season. The day of the debut Apple will make available the first three episodes, the others will arrive, as usual, on a weekly basis every Friday. The cast includes: