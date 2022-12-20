Apple TV: app should launch on Android devices

Apple is planning to bring the Apple TV app to Android phones, according to Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who correctly leaked the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island design and the device’s case. The leak states that Apple is testing the app internally and plans to release it soon, but did not provide a specific date.

Netflix changed the way we consume movies and series, causing several other companies to follow in their footsteps and launch their own streaming platforms. - Advertisement - Apple, one of the largest technology producers in the world, also joined the wave and launched Apple TV Plus, a platform that already has some highly acclaimed successes, such as Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

Apparently, Android users will be able to access Apple TV Plus more easily, as the Cupertino giant may be studying a way to launch Apple TV on competing devices. In the Android ecosystem, the app is currently limited to streaming devices running Android TV OS, including Chromecast with Google TV. Other non-Apple devices with the Apple TV app include PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks, Roku TVs and select smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Vision . The app can be used to access Apple TV Plus, buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, and much more. - Advertisement - If the launch is true, Apple may find a great way to boost its streaming platform and compete on an equal footing with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney and others.

