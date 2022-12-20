Apple TV, an Android app may already be in the works

What if Apple decided to make an Apple TV application for Android? This is supported by the Twitter account, ShrimpApplePro, which has already proved reliable in forecasts in the past, for example anticipating various details of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the device packaging. But that’s not all, the leaker even let it be known that is testing a preliminary version of the application, whose arrival for everyone should not be that far away. Yet a date is not provided, so we cannot comment further on this information.
An Apple TV application for Android would offer users a new and better way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, much more functional than what is offered by the website which, although well done, suffers from the limitations that unite the services offered via the browser .
In the Android ecosystem, the app is currently limited to streaming devices based on the Android TV operating system, including Chromecasts with Google TV, but nothing has ever been seen on the green robot’s smartphones. Then there are all the non-Apple devices that offer the application, for example various streaming sticks, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X consoles, to then move on to Roku, Amazon Fire TV and smart Select TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio.
To those who have never used it, we remind you that the app lets you stream Apple TV+, buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, and more. The availability of the Apple TV app on Android smartphones could help grow Apple TV+’s audience and increase revenue from Apple’s services, and in times like these, no company, even as big as Apple, seems to be turning down further forms of monetization.