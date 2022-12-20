Apple TV, an Android app may already be in the works

What if Apple decided to make an Apple TV application for Android? This is supported by the Twitter account, ShrimpApplePro, which has already proved reliable in forecasts in the past, for example anticipating various details of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the device packaging. But that’s not all, the leaker even let it be known that is testing a preliminary version of the application, whose arrival for everyone should not be that far away. Yet a date is not provided, so we cannot comment further on this information.

An Apple TV application for Android would offer users a new and better way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, much more functional than what is offered by the website which, although well done, suffers from the limitations that unite the services offered via the browser .