Apple TV +: a video lets us peek behind the scenes of Finch, the sci-fi with Tom Hanks

On the YouTube channel of Apple TV + a behind the scenes of Finch , the science fiction film starring Tom Hanks arrived on November 5 exclusively on the Cupertino platform, and which proved to be a success surpassing the previous most viewed film, namely Greyhound (another exclusive born from the collaboration between Apple and the Hollywood star), even if it failed to move the dynamics of a service that grows slowly, with an annual growth of just 1% in the third quarter of 2021.

The apocalyptic, hostile world, the dusty atmospheres and the rust of Mad Max, the loneliness of The Martian or even better (remaining within the filmography of Tom Hanks) that of Cast Away, broken only by the company of a dog and a robot that is the protagonist himself, Finch, to create: a sort of tin Pinocchio.

These are, in short, the basic ingredients of the film that is halfway between the road movie and science fiction: and in fact the behind the scenes focuses, among other things, on a “silent” but crucial protagonist, namely the camper that plays the dual role of a means to go adrift and refuge. Obviously, a focus on the actor’s proof of the dog, Seamus, could not be missing, but also of the actor (Caleb Landry Jones) called to interpret the robot, and then “deleted” from the computer graphics.

