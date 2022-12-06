Apple TV 4K sold in Brazil is the only one in the world to come with a USB-C cable in the box

The third generation of apple 4K TV, announced last October, arrived in Europe with a difference. The product comes with an accessory extra in the box. Its about usb-c cable🇧🇷 used for recharging third-generation Siri Remote🇧🇷 As pointed out by the websites MacMagazine, the cable in question is simple, that is, it is not the twisted one that comes with the most recent Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard or Magic Trackpad, for example. The particularity is informed on the purchase page of the product.

The accessory has USB-C outputs at both ends so that the third-generation Siri Remote can be recharged using a computer or a plug adapter. Also according to the website, Europe is the only country where the set-top box comes with the cable🇧🇷 Something curious is that on the product box itself, Apple made it clear that the USB-C cable would be sold separately, along with the HDMI (as has been the practice for several years). However, as is known, this has not been proven in practice.